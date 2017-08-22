City of Lorena agrees to new luxury home development

Inside of a Loera Home. Photo: loerahomebuilders.com

LORENA - More than 200 Luxury homes will be coming to Lorena and development could begin as soon as spring 2018.

Loera Home Builders will sign an agreement with the city of Lorena Thursday adding the 260 homes to the city.

The city of Lorena will annex the site near Birdie Lane and Rosenthal Parkway. all homes will be in the Lorena school district with Lorena water and sewer system.

Leora homebuilders is known for building luxury homes and the development will feature half-acre lots with sidewalks and a resort like feel.

Jose Leora Jr., Loera Home Builders president said homes in the development will start at $500,000.

“All homes will feature the same quality workmanship and luxurious high-end materials as our larger, custom homes starting at half the price,” Loera said.

