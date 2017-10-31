City of Temple cancels Main Street Fright Fest

The City of Temple canceled its Main Street Fright Fest scheduled for Halloween night, after meteorologists forecasted rainy weather.

The city instead urged trick-or-treaters to go to Mall-O-Ween at the Temple Mall located at 3111 South 31st Street in Temple. The Mall-O-Ween event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The First Baptist Church of Temple also had a contingency plan Tuesday. The church said it would move its Trunk-or-Treat event inside from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The church is located at 8015 W. Adams Ave.

