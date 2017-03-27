City of Temple expected to appoint interim city manager

TEMPLE - The City of Temple is expected to promote Assistant City Manager Brynn Myers to Interim City Manager in a move that will be considered at the April 6 City Council meeting.

If appointed, Myers would replace retiring City Manager Jonathan Graham.

Myers has worked in city government for 13 years and joined the City of Temple in 2008. She assumed the role of Assistant City Manager in 2014, after serving as Assistant to the City Manager and Director of Administrative Services. Before coming to Temple, she was the Budget Manager in the City of Huntsville, located in Walker County.

The City of Temple said it would hold a nationwide search to find a permanent City Manager. City Council is expected to engage the services of an executive search firm to help with the hiring process. Council will consider using the outside firm during discussions at its April 20 meeting.

