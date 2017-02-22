City of Temple participating in Great Texas Warrant Roundup

System.Object

TEMPLE - The City of Temple will participate in the Great Texas Warrant Roundup beginning Feb. 25.

The roundup will target anyone with traffic, parking, city ordinance, penal code or higher charge warrants from participating jurisdictions.

The city is warning anyone with an outstanding fine with any law enforcement agencies to pay fines before the warrant roundup begins. Police will arrest anyone with outstanding fines at their home or place of business.

Those that have outstanding fines can also lose rights to renewal of a Driver's License.

If you have or know someone with an outstanding traffic warrant in Temple you can visit the Municipal Court at 401 North 3rd Street or call 254-298-6587. Tickets can also be paid online at www.templetx.gov.

(© 2017 KCEN)