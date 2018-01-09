City of Temple to begin roadwork in several areas

For the next six to eight weeks, APAC/Wheeler and TXOP will begin the process fo milling Temple city streets in preparation for a two-inch asphalt overlay, the city announced Tuesday.
The work will start at the 700 block of South 18th Street and will continue through various areas of the City.
Drivers should expect temporary signage, detours and possible lane closures while the work is being performed Streets included in the work are listed below:
- South 5th Street from West Avenue H to Dead End
- South 7th Street from West Avenue H to Dead End
- South 9th Street from West Ave H to East Avenue D
- South 11th Street from West Ave H to East Avenue D
- South 13th Street from West Ave H to East Avenue D
- South 15th Street from West Avenue H to Dead End
- South 17th Street from West Ave H to East Avenue E
- South 19th Street from West Ave H to East Avenue E
- West Ave F from South 25th Street to South 1st Street
- West Ave D from South 13th Street to South 3rd Street
- West Ave E from South 19th Street to South 3rd Street
- Magnolia Boulevard from Hickory Road to Hemlock Boulevard
- Hemlock Boulevard from Hickory Road to Hemlock Boulevard
- White Oak Lane from Hickory Road to Dove Lane
- Walnut Drive from Magnolia Boulevard to Aspen Lane
- Spanish Oak Road from Magnolia to Aspen
- Dove Lane from Magnolia Boulevard to White Oak Lane
- Thornton Lane from Oakdale Drive to Hickory Road
- South 47th Street from Scott Boulevard to Skyline Drive
- West Ave Z from Jaycee Park to South 57th Street
- South 51st Street from West Avenue Z to Scott Boulevard
- South 55th Street from West Avenue Z to South 55th Street Terrace
- South 55th Street from West Avenue Z to Scott Boulevard
- South 29th Street from West Avenue H to West Avenue M
- South 23rd Street from West Ave H to West Avenue M
- South 21st Street from West Ave H to West Avenue M
- South 17th Street from West Ave H to West Avenue M
- South 18th Street from East Ave H to Dead End
- South 20th Street from East Ave H to Dead End
- South 22nd Street from East Ave H to Dead End
- South Terrace Street from East Ave H to Dead End
- High Point Drive from Waters Dairy Road to Stone Point Drive
- Calle Secoya from Paseo Del Oro to Paseo Del Plata
- Calle Nogal Paseo Del Oro to Calle Secoya
- Paseo Del Cobre from Calle Nogal to Calle Roble
- Marlandwood Road from South 31st Street to Lilac Lane
- West French Avenue from North 3rd Street RxR
- West Garfield Avenue from North 3rd Street to RxR
- West Irvin Avenue from North 3rd Street to RxR
- West Houston Avenue from North 3rd Street to RxR
