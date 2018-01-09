City of Temple to begin roadwork in several areas

For the next six to eight weeks, APAC/Wheeler and TXOP will begin the process fo milling Temple city streets in preparation for a two-inch asphalt overlay, the city announced Tuesday.

The work will start at the 700 block of South 18th Street and will continue through various areas of the City.

Drivers should expect temporary signage, detours and possible lane closures while the work is being performed Streets included in the work are listed below:

South 5 th Street from West Avenue H to Dead End

South 7th Street from West Avenue H to Dead End

South 9 th Street from West Ave H to East Avenue D

South 11 th Street from West Ave H to East Avenue D

South 13 th Street from West Ave H to East Avenue D

South 15th Street from West Avenue H to Dead End

South 17 th Street from West Ave H to East Avenue E

South 19 th Street from West Ave H to East Avenue E

West Ave F from South 25 th Street to South 1 st Street

West Ave D from South 13 th Street to South 3 rd Street

West Ave E from South 19 th Street to South 3 rd Street

Magnolia Boulevard from Hickory Road to Hemlock Boulevard

Hemlock Boulevard from Hickory Road to Hemlock Boulevard

White Oak Lane from Hickory Road to Dove Lane

Walnut Drive from Magnolia Boulevard to Aspen Lane

Spanish Oak Road from Magnolia to Aspen

Dove Lane from Magnolia Boulevard to White Oak Lane

Thornton Lane from Oakdale Drive to Hickory Road

South 47 th Street from Scott Boulevard to Skyline Drive

West Ave Z from Jaycee Park to South 57 th Street

South 51 st Street from West Avenue Z to Scott Boulevard

South 55 th Street from West Avenue Z to South 55 th Street Terrace

South 55 th Street from West Avenue Z to Scott Boulevard

South 29 th Street from West Avenue H to West Avenue M

South 23 rd Street from West Ave H to West Avenue M

South 21 st Street from West Ave H to West Avenue M

South 17th Street from West Ave H to West Avenue M

South 18 th Street from East Ave H to Dead End

South 20th Street from East Ave H to Dead End

South 22nd Street from East Ave H to Dead End

South Terrace Street from East Ave H to Dead End

High Point Drive from Waters Dairy Road to Stone Point Drive

Calle Secoya from Paseo Del Oro to Paseo Del Plata

Calle Nogal Paseo Del Oro to Calle Secoya

Paseo Del Cobre from Calle Nogal to Calle Roble

Marlandwood Road from South 31 st Street to Lilac Lane

West French Avenue from North 3 rd Street RxR

West Garfield Avenue from North 3 rd Street to RxR

West Irvin Avenue from North 3 rd Street to RxR

West Houston Avenue from North 3rd Street to RxR

Future Overlay Jan 2018 by Brandon Gray on Scribd

© 2018 KCEN-TV