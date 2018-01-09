City of Waco plans road upgrades for West Waco neighborhoods

People in west Waco can expect to see changes coming to their neighborhoods. The city has plans to spend roughly $24 million to improve a handful roads. The roads include:



Ritchie Road from West Warren Rd. to Panther Way ,

Chapel Road – from Ritchie Rd. to Meadow Mountain Dr.

RiverBosque Road – from US 84 to Middle Speegleville

Mars Drive – from Hewitt Dr. to Texas Central Pkwy.

Old Hewitt Road – from Imperial Dr. to Mars Dr.

The city said these roadways are in dire need of fixing. They said they have been a major concern for quite some time. Each was built as county roads and not designed for the heavy traffic they see today, because of that the city said the roads have really deteriorated over time. There will also be a public meeting in February about the project. The city wants neighbors to know what is going on in their community and to be able to ask them questions.



"When you do major projects like we're doing which are capacity improvement type projects there will be impacts to their travel times to and from different venues on the weekends and the weekday,” Jim Reed with City of Waco Public Works said. “So we just want to make sure they're informed and that they have contacts and know who is going to be involved on the city of Waco's part, and they can contact us if they have concerns. "

$4.3 million have already been approved to improve Ritchie Road. It may take 12 to 18 months to complete. The informational meeting will be February 1, at 4:30 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church.

