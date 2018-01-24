City of West reaches $10M settlement over deadly fertilizer plant explosion

The City of West will be paid more than $10 million through a handful of settlements over the 2013 West Fertilizer Plant explosion, the city confirmed.

Specifically, the city confirmed West City Council voted Monday to approve a $6.4 million settlement with fertilizer manufacturer CF Industries and a $143,000 settlement with the plant's owner and agricultural service company Adair Grain Inc. The city also confirmed council approved another $3.9 million deal with the El Dorado Chemical Company last Wednesday.

"I am very satisfied," Mayor Tommy Muska said when reached by phone. "It has been a long time coming."

In 2016, federal investigators announced the April 17, 2013 explosion was caused by a fire deemed to be arson. That initial fire led to a massive blast that killed 15 people, injured more than 200 and destroyed hundreds of homes. The person or people responsible for the fire have never been identified nor captured.

Approximately 100 lawsuits have been settled related to the explosion.

