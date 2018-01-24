Classics, hot rods, exotics, imports, and all the rest can be seen in Killeen each month

On the last Sunday of each month the parking lot at the Coffee Beanery on Clear Creek Road in Killeen turns into a full on car show for the Coffee and Cars gathering.

The get-together is held for enthusiasts near and far to come together, talk cars, have a coffee, and chat about anything else. The family orientated event has been going on for years and as the group says is a 'melting pot of every gearhead facet.'

