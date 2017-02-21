KCEN
Coal company offering reward for stolen welders

Brandon Gray, KCEN 12:52 PM. CST February 21, 2017

LEON COUNTY - The Texas Westmoreland Coal Co. – Jewett Mine is offering a cash reward for the return of three stolen diesel welders, according to Leon County Crime Stoppers.

Texas Westmoreland will pay $1,000 for each of the items recovered.

Items missing include:

  • WE0096 Miller Bobcat 250 Diesel Welder SIN MC400236R
  • WEO101 Lincoln Vantage 500 Diesel Welder SIN U1130105441 with trailer
  • WEO104 Lincoln vantage 500 Diesel Welder SIN U113080163

Anyone with information that could lead to a recovery of the items is asked to call 844-235-8477

