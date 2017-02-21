Coal company offering reward for stolen welders

Welders report missing to Leon County Sheriff's Office. Texas Westmoreland Coal Company offering $1,000 reward for recovery. Photo: Leon County Crime Stoppers Facebook page

LEON COUNTY - The Texas Westmoreland Coal Co. – Jewett Mine is offering a cash reward for the return of three stolen diesel welders, according to Leon County Crime Stoppers.

Texas Westmoreland will pay $1,000 for each of the items recovered.

Items missing include:

WE0096 Miller Bobcat 250 Diesel Welder SIN MC400236R

WEO101 Lincoln Vantage 500 Diesel Welder SIN U1130105441 with trailer

WEO104 Lincoln vantage 500 Diesel Welder SIN U113080163

Anyone with information that could lead to a recovery of the items is asked to call 844-235-8477

