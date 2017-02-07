Victim identified in deadly helicopter crash in West Bay

Two people were saved but one person died late Feb. 6, 2017 (Photo: Air 11/ KHOU 11)

GALVESTON, Texas -- A helicopter with three people on board crashed offshore near Jamaica Beach in Galveston on Monday night, the Coast Guard said.

Two men were rescued, but one man died in the crash. At last check, the victims were still in the hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, DPS said that the deceased passenger has been identified by the medical examiner as 58-year-old Warren Moore of Deerpark.





Moore's family released photos and a statement saying, "Warren Ray Moore. Brother, father, uncle, grand father, cousin, friend. Father of 2 young military men, one Navy, one Marines and grand father of two. Worked with SGS 30 years planning to retire very soon."

According to the Coast Guard, officials lost communication with the helicopter around 7 p.m. as it crashed about 2.5 miles in the West Bay offshore from Jamaica Beach.

The Coast Guard said it was a private helicopter based out of Santa Fe with a pilot and two passengers on board.

The Houston Chronicle reports the chopper, operated by Republic Helicopters, was being used to transport workers to and from an oil tanker in the Gulf.

Republic described Monday night's incident as a water landing. According to its website, it has no prior reported incidents or safety issues.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Moore's family with the funeral expenses. Click here to read more.

