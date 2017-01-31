KCEN
Community event tackles homelessness in Central Texas

More than 100 people experiencing homelessness in Central Texas were provided with services and help all in one location Tuesday.

Katie Grovatt, KCEN 8:41 PM. CST January 31, 2017

WACO - The homeless in Waco were provided with services and help all in one place Tuesday. 

Project Homeless is a one day event put on by the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition. More than 30 agencies and non-profits gather together to offer anything from employment assistance to pet care services. 

The event is a community wide effort that both organizers and citizens of Central Texas say they appreciate.Project Homeless Connect has been taking place in Waco for more than two decades. 

 

