Community event tackles homelessness in Central Texas

WACO - The homeless in Waco were provided with services and help all in one place Tuesday.

Project Homeless is a one day event put on by the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition. More than 30 agencies and non-profits gather together to offer anything from employment assistance to pet care services.

The event is a community wide effort that both organizers and citizens of Central Texas say they appreciate.Project Homeless Connect has been taking place in Waco for more than two decades.

(© 2017 KCEN)