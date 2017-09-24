Community gathers to raise money for mammoth site founder's cancer battle

WACO - In July 2015, Waco’s mammoth site became the Waco Mammoth National Monument, but the man who found that site was not a scientist or researcher – it was area native Paul Barron.

After finding out Barron had cancer this summer, the community has rallied behind him.

Hundreds gathered at the Karem Shriner Venue in Waco to raise money for Barron as he beings his fight against stage three colon cancer.

After finding huge bones out in the woods, Barron brought proof of the discovery to Baylor University and the rest is history.

The community said Barron is famous here for a different reason. He is a leader in the local Angel Tree Program that brings presents to kids. He dresses up as Santa every Christmas and is an avid motorcycle rider.

When the community found out his family had doctor bills stacking up, they decided to do something about it.

“They’re very important. They have a ministry that helps single mothers,” Fundraiser organizer Marcee Thomas said. “Until Paul got sick they were a huge force in the Angel Tree Project, we want him to fight and we want him to win this battle.”

The event raised money through entry fees, donations, bar-be-que plates and several different auctions.

