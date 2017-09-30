Community gathers to remember late Cove teen

COPPERAS COVE - The Central Texas community laid a Copperas Cove student to rest Saturday afternoon after passing away from injuries he suffered in a t-bone car crash.

Dellsen Zayd Kemp, 15, was sitting in the passenger seat of a car on Sunday Sept. 17 when the driver pulled out in front of another vehicle, and he took the brunt of the crash. He passed away on Thursday Sept. 21.

The service was held Saturday at Grace Christian Center in Killeen, and then the young man was buried in Copperas Cove. Kemp played the bass drum in the school band, so that same band performed during the service.

Many of Kemp's classmates came out to say goodbye. His friends said he was shy, but a fun person to hang out with.

Several pastors told the students and other community members not to dwell on past actions, and instead remember Kemp for who he was.

"Definitely how much he made me laugh," Nicholas Hooten said of his best friend's memory. "Just to me... he would say some things that would just have have me rolling... I would laugh way to hard."

"He as a beautiful wonderful young man, and he will be missed," Cheri Kemp said.

After the burial, the community met again in Killeen for a wake.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Kemp's mother cover lost wages. For more information on the GoFundMe, click here.

