Community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with wreath laying ceremony

WACO - On Friday, the community and city leaders came together in Waco to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park, which was organized by Coque Gibson, the wife of McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson.

The event was the 24th Annual wreath laying ceremony, and Gibson said it's important to keep King's dream alive well after his death.

“People don’t know where they come from. Our children don’t know their heritage,” Coque Gibson said. “They're not taught in school that much. That’s what I’m striving for. We need to start teaching all nationalities about their people, and where they come from.”

On Saturday, The Parents Against Crime Coalition will have a Unity Day at Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Park.

Here are some more of the upcoming MLK events:

Saturday, January 13:

MLK Empowerment Banquet at 7:00 p.m. Multi-purpose facility, 1020 Elm Avenue $25 admission, includes food and entertainment

Monday January 15: Annual MLK March at 9:00 a.m. MLK Memorial Park 31 st Annual MLK candlelight vigil at 6:00 p.m. MLK Memorial Park



© 2018 KCEN-TV