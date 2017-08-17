KCEN
Community raises money for injured Groesbeck firefighter

Brandon Gray , KCEN 4:20 PM. CDT August 17, 2017

ELM MOTT - The Groesbeck Firefighter injured in a fatal crash in San Antonio is out of the hospital at at home with his family, according to the Groesbeck Fire Department.

The fatal crashed happened earlier this month and as result placed Matt Koncaba in the Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital Skytower in San Antonio.

Many people in the community donated more than $7,000 to Koncaba’s family to help him with his recovery and needs. 

