Computer battery malfunction causes apartment fire, man displaced

Scene of apartment fire. Photo: Temple Fire Department.

TEMPLE - A man is displaced from his apartment after it caught on fire Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of West Avenue E.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found heavy smoke showing from a single story, wood frame apartment building.

The man received minor injuries while escaping from the fire.

The apartment received fire, smoke and heat damage.

A total dollar estimate for damage to the apartment and contents is at $7,5000.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced man.

Officials said quick action by firefighters prevented damage to the four remaining apartments.

Fire investigators determined the fire was unintentional, and caused by a malfunction computer tablet battery.

