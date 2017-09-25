Condition of Fort Hood soldier's baby improves after heart surgery

HARKER HEIGHTS - In August, Channel 6 introduced you to Captain Bill Leasure and his family. His wife was about to give birth to a baby with a rare syndrome.

Little Billy Junior is recovering and holding strong after his first open heart surgery.

He’s dubbed a "little warrior" by his family.

It’s been a tough road with lots of tubes and doctors and it won’t be easy, but Billy is bottle feeding and starting to see some normalcy.

“The first 48 hours, there were alarms going off, his blood pressure was crashing,” Captain Leasure said. “the cardiologists were running, almost a director conducting a symphony, hit this way.”

Leasure, his wife Elisa and their children are taking life day by day with little Billy – praising the little victories.

“Now that she can hold him, rekindling the bond with Billy makes the big difference, she’s able to spend time with him,” Leasure said.

Billy Junior has Heterotaxy Syndrome, a condition with affects 1 in 10,000 births. Billy’s heart developed on the right side of his body instead of his left. The condition can also impact other internal organs. Doctors discovered he has malrotated intestines.

“The complication that can result is his intestines, he gets what’s called a bowel blockage where the bowels twist on themselves and that’s a life-threatening emergency at that point,” Leasure said.

After Billy’s first open heart surgery, the doctors had to leave his chest partially open.

“He had some arrhythmias, his heart began racing, which was abnormal,” Leasure said.

There was only a clear piece of plastic over his heart. A graphic, emotional moment for Captain Leasure and his wife. Once they sewed him back up, only tubes remained.

“They had a little box there generating the current,” Leasure said. “They decided he didn’t’ need that anymore and the wires just pulled right out, they had them stitched to his stomach.”

Captain Leasure said the prayers from around the country and world are making a difference.

“He really has this aura around him, this feel-good feeling about him, all the people praying for him,” Leasure said. “We love him so much and I know other people feel that way about him too.”

This past weekend, big sister Amy got a chance to hold Billy in her arms along with her brother Brett who also had a chance to bond with their new brother.

Little Billy’s heart in the right place with his family by his side.

The family was hoping to take Billy Junior home around Christmastime, but Captain Leasure tells me they will probably be taking him home in March or April after another open-heart surgery.

© 2017 KCEN-TV