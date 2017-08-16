Congressman John Carter sits down with Channel 6 reporter Chris Rogers. (Photo: KCEN)

TEMPLE - In the wake of the controversy in Washington, Congressman John Carter is speaking out about the events in Charlottesville among a variety of other issues.

Channel 6 spoke to the congressman at length Wednesday, one of the things he reiterated, was despite the seemingly unending controversies coming out of Washington, there is work getting done. But a number of distractions have overshadowed the progress being made by lawmakers.

One of those is the nation’s response to President Trump’s reaction to the violence that unfolded in Charlottesville. People on both sides of the aisle, saying that the president didn’t do enough to condemn the hate groups that were involved in Saturday’s Tragedy.

Congressman Carter said he thinks no matter was Trump would have said it would be perceived negatively, but adds the solution to avoid similar situations in the future is to come down hard on hate groups that organize events with violent intentions.

“There’s statues that enhance the punishment for that kind of behavior and that should be done to where organizers should spend a long time in jail and if we start doing that, a lot of this stuff will stop,” Carter said.

