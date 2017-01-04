Construction begins on Lake Belton Dam

System.Object

If your commute includes crossing the Lake Belton Dam, get ready for some delays.

The dam road construction along FM 2271 started Wednesday.

Roads will be reduced to one alternating lane for the next 90 days.

The dam workers will install a permanent concrete apron to help with the water flow between the road and the dam.

Drivers are encouraged to take other routes if possible.

