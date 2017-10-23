Win FREE tickets to Alan Jackson's concert at the Bell County Expo Center!

Sorry, but your browser does not support frames.

Alan Jackson Concert Ticket Giveaway Rules 11/4/17

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. All prizes will be awarded. You do not need to be present to win. Odds of winning will be determined by the number of entries, and therefore the odds of winning cannot be determined in advance. Void where prohibited by law.

The Alan Jackson Concert Ticket Giveaway (the "Contest") is sponsored by KCEN Ch 6 (the "Contest Sponsor") and will take place between the following date(s) in the year 2017: October 23 thru October 27. The winner will be determined by a drawing from the entries KCEN Ch 6 has received on its website. Winners will be notified by email. The winner will pick up their tickets at the KCEN-TV studio located at 215 N. 3rd St. in Temple during normal business hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Eligible participants may enter by going to the kcentv.com website and filling out the entry form; or mailing a post card with name, address, phone number, age, and birth date to KCEN Ch 6, 215 N 3rd Street, Temple, TX 76501. The random method of drawing/selecting the winner shall be at the sole discretion of the Contest Sponsors, and odds of winning for paper entries and electronic entries may differ.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Participants must be living in the following counties of the Waco-Temple-Bryan DMA, Mills, San Saba, Lampasas, Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Milam, Limestone, Robertson, Burleson, Brazos, Leon, Madison, Grimes. Employees of the Contest Sponsors, and their immediate families and members of their households, any other broadcast stations or companies are not eligible to participate in the Contest. The Contest Sponsors may, at their discretion, limit entries to one each day. No entrant shall be eligible to receive more than one daily prize. Winners will be notified by telephone, or by other communication method provided by winner at the time of entry. If any winner cannot be reached within 7 days of the date of the drawing, an alternate winner may be selected. Each winner will be required to provide identification; proof of name and address; valid driver's license; social security number; and shall sign a receipt of prize. The Contest Sponsors shall have the right and power to determine eligibility; to determine and declare the winner of each drawing; to decide the random method of determining the winners; and to decide any matters in dispute. All decisions of the Contest Sponsors shall be final.

Winners and entrants agree to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless the Contest Sponsors and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents from and against any claims, damages or liability resulting in whole or part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in the Contest.

Each winner will be responsible for reporting and paying any income taxes (an IRS Form 1099 may be issued by the Contest Sponsors) associated with the prize, and the winner of the grand prize will also be responsible for paying all registration, licensing and title transfer fees associated with the grand prize.