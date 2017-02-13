Copperas Cove Animal Shelter offering free adoption

System.Object

COPPERAS COVE - The Copperas Cove Animal Shelter is hosting a free adoption event this upcoming Thursday.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter located on 1601 North First Street/North FM 116. The adoption fee for all dogs and cats will be waived. Those who choose to adopt are required to sign an adoption agreement to spay or neuter, vaccinate and microchip all animals.

The event will be co-sponsored by Buddy's Home Furnishings, Grill Daddy's and Morgan Garfield of Shear Perfection. The three organizations will be providing gift certificates for adopting families.

For more information contact the Animal Shelter at (254)-547-5584.

