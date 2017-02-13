Copperas Cove bus driver saves home from fire

System.Object

COPPERAS COVE - During a noon bus route, Copperas Cove maintenance employee, Raymond Riddle went above and beyond his routine duties, saving a home from a growing yard fire.

It happened last Thursday while Riddle was in route to Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy. He saw a fire spreading due to winds in a yard at 2103/2105 Scott Drive.

Riddle wasted no time, immediately pulling the bus over and ensuring the children were supervised by the bus aide, before alerting the neighbor to begin banging on the door of the house to notify the occupant to evacuate.

Grabbing a fire extinguisher on the bus, Riddle then began extinguishing the fire before it reached the home.

The 3 and 4 year olds that observed this heroic act described Riddle as a, "bus driving, fire-fighting super hero."

Although Riddle is not a regular bus driver, he was asked to drive the bus that day because of a shortage on bus drivers. Riddle normally works in the maintenance department.

For his actions, Riddle will receive a commendation at the school board meeting Tuesday night from the Copperas Cove Fire Department Chief.

