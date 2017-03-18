Copperas Cove ISD was notified Friday evening of a threat directed at the high school.

The threat, "I'm going to shoot up Copperas Cove High School on 3/20/17," was painted on the wall of a car wash on Casa Street.

The Copperas Cove Police Department has since launched an investigation, and officers will step up their presence at the high school campus on Monday.

"Be assured that in partnership with CCPD, CCISD is preparing to take actions to make sure our students and staff remain safe at all campuses on Monday and through the remainder of the school year," the district said in a statement. "Student and staff safety continue to remain our top priority."

If you have any information about the vandalism, please contact Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers by calling 254-547-1111 or submitting a tip online by clicking here. You may remain anonymous.

