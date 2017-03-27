Copperas Cove man arrested for post office box break-ins

COPPERAS COVE - A Copperas Cove man was arrested for prying open and damaging post office boxes at the post office on E. Avenue D in Copperas Cove back on March 20.

Copperas Cove Police said they charged Jesse Raymond Kissel, 28, with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Officers served him with a warrant Friday, but they didn't need to go far because he was already being held at the Coryell County Sheriff's Office on unrelated charges. On Saturday, he was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Coy Latham, who set bond at $20,000.

Investigators said Kissel tampered with 21 post office boxes -- one of which is used by the City of Copperas Cove. Police urge anyone who mails payments to the city to monitor their bank accounts, in case their personal information was stolen.

A "large amount" of mail and checks were recovered during the course of the investigation, police said.

Kissel was in the Coryell County Jail, as of Monday afternoon.

