Copperas Cove PD looking for fraud suspects

COPPERAS COVE - A man and a woman is being sought by Copperas Cove Police in a July 2017 fraud case at the Stripes Convenience Store at 1262 E Business Hwy 190.
The suspects were involved in a Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information.
They left the scene in a silver Ford Expedition.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-547-111 or submit online at www.tipsubmit.com
© 2017 KCEN-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs