Copperas Cove PD looking for fraud suspects

COPPERAS COVE - A man and a woman is being sought by Copperas Cove Police in a July 2017 fraud case at the Stripes Convenience Store at 1262 E Business Hwy 190.





The suspects were involved in a Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information.

They left the scene in a silver Ford Expedition.

(Photo: Rick Counter- Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-547-111 or submit online at www.tipsubmit.com

