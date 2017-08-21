KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Copperas Cove PD looking for fraud suspects

Brandon Gray, KCEN 12:56 PM. CDT August 21, 2017

COPPERAS COVE - A man and a woman is being sought by Copperas Cove Police in a July 2017 fraud case at the Stripes Convenience Store at 1262 E Business Hwy 190.


The suspects were involved in a Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information.

They left the scene in a silver Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-547-111 or submit online at www.tipsubmit.com

© 2017 KCEN-TV

KCEN

Copperas Cove firemen training to save lives

KCEN

Copperas Cove man turned away from Army due to eye disease

KCEN

Copperas Cove PD asks for help identifying burglary suspects

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories