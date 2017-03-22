Copperas Cove PD searching for aggravated robbery suspect

Robbery suspect. Left photo is from the aggravated robbery of the Copperas Hills Food Mart at 107 West Avenue E in Copperas Cove. Right photo is from a similar incident in Killeen. (Photo: KCEN)

COPPERAS COVE - Copperas Cove police are searching for a suspect in a Sunday night aggravated robbery of the Copperas Hills Food Mart at 107 West Avenue E.

Officials said officers learned the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect exited the store through the front entrance with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as a black male, wearing a red hoodie sweat shirt, grey sweat pants, black mask partially covering his face, and black tennis shoes.

The clerk was not injured during that incident.

Police obtained the following photo from the suspect from the stores security camera. The second photo is from a similar incident that happened in Killeen on the same night.





Photo of suspect at the Copperas Hills Food Mart. Photo: Copperas Cove Police Department (Photo: KCEN)





Photo of a suspect of a similar incident in Killeen. Photo: Copperas Cove Police Department (Photo: KCEN)

Anyone with information about the suspect or robberies can call anonymously through Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111

