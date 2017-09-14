Copperas Cove PD seek help in finding fraud suspects

Two suspects are being sought by Copperas Cove Police in connection to a fraud case.

Official said the two male suspects were involved in a Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information case on August 4, 2017 at the A Stop Convenience Store, 2102 S FM 116.

The suspects left the area in a dark colored sedan.





Copperas Cove Police Department is asking anyone who can identify or know anything about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

© 2017 KCEN-TV