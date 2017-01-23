Copperas Cove Police searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Aggravated Robbery suspect. Photo: Copperas Cove Police Department

COPPERAS COVE - Copperas Cove police are investigating an early Saturday morning robbery of a 7 Eleven in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.

Officials said officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery around 1:15 a.m.

The suspect entered the business, brandished a handgun, demanded money from the clerk. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency.

He is described as a White or Hispanic man about 5’07”-5’08”, medium build, wearing a black t-shirt, tan hooded coat, khaki pants, black shoes with white soles, black bandana over face, and a black beanie hat.





No injuries were reported by the employee.

Anyone with information on the incident or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or www.tipsubmit.com

