Copperas Cove Police seek man seen using stolen debit card

COPPERAS COVE - The Copperas Cove Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a debit card abuse case.

The suspect in the below photo used a stolen debit card at three different Killeen locations -- including a 7-Eleven -- on Feb. 9, police said.

(Photo: Rick Counter- Police Dept.)

In the last month, investigators have been unable to determine who the man was. And, they are now seeking tips from the public.

If you recognize the suspect in the photo, you are encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or online by clicking here. Crime Stoppers pays tipsters up to $1,000 cash if their clues lead to an arrest and prosecution.

