Copperas Cove Police seek theft suspect dressed as security

COPPERAS COVE - Copperas Cove Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a theft that happened at a Stripes Convenience Store on March 23.

Police said it occurred inside the Stripes located at 1262 E Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove.

Investigators did not release specifics about the nature of the crime. But, they need help solving the case.

The suspect appears to be a woman dressed as a security guard. It was not immediately clear whether or not she was one.

If you have any information about the theft or believe you can identify the suspect, call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or submit a tip online by clicking here. You will never be asked for your name, and all of your information is completely confidential. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be paid up to $1,000 cash.

