Copperas Cove Post Office theft puts residents' financial security at risk

COPPERAS COVE - Police warned people living in Copperas Cove to keep an eye on their financial accounts after someone broke into nearly two dozen post office boxes.

Police said it happened at the US Post Office at 802 E. Ave. D, where 21 post office boxes were damaged and appeared to be pried open.

One of the damaged boxes is used by the City of Copperas Cove, which puts the financial security of anyone who made a payment to the city at risk.

The following post office boxes were damaged or pried open: 09, 39, 69, 99, 129, 130, 160, 249, 279, 550, 599, 1049, 1179, 1209, 1525, 1539, 1569, 1719, 1749, 1779, and 1809.

A large amount of mail and checks were recovered and one suspect was identified.

