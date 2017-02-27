Copperas Cove residents forced to conserve water

COPPERAS COVE - Copperas Cove was placed on a four day Stage Four Emergency Water Conservation on Monday.

Residents will have to limit how much water they use until Thursday. This is due to an 18-inch water line being taken out of service to make way for the widening project on FM 1-16.

The city said the water restrictions will be monitored and strictly enforced during the 4 day time frame.

The Stage Four restrictions are outlined below:

Residents must use available water recourses sparingly for personal consumption and hygiene

Irrigation of landscaped areas is prohibited, unless using reclaimed water

Water may not be used to wash any vehicle

Restaurants cannot serve water unless someone specifically requests it

Water may not be used to wash sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots or other surfaces

Anyone in violation of these restriction can face a $1,000 fine.

