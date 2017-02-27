KCEN
Copperas Cove residents forced to conserve water

Katie Grovatt, KCEN 3:57 PM. CST February 27, 2017

COPPERAS COVE - Copperas Cove was placed on a four day Stage Four Emergency Water Conservation on Monday.

Residents will have to limit how much water they use until Thursday. This is due to an 18-inch water line being taken out of service to make way for the widening project on FM 1-16.

The city said the water restrictions will be monitored and strictly enforced during the 4 day time frame.

The Stage Four restrictions are outlined below:

  • Residents must use available water recourses sparingly for personal consumption and hygiene
  • Irrigation of landscaped areas is prohibited, unless using reclaimed water
  • Water may not be used to wash any vehicle
  • Restaurants cannot serve water unless someone specifically requests it
  • Water may not be used to wash sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots or other surfaces

Anyone in violation of these restriction can face a $1,000 fine. 

(© 2017 KCEN)


