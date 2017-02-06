Copperas Cove restores streets with latest project

(Photo: LEEROY.ca, Creative Agency 514-806-1644)

COPPERAS COVE - Copperas Cove is restoring their streets with their latest Downtown Revitalization Project.

The project began on Jan. 16 and is expected to be completed around August.

The project estimated to cost $862,274.50 includes replacing older sidewalks, adding ADA accessible ramps along the existing walking path on Avenue D from South 3rd Street to South 2nd street and drainage upgrades.

Construction will be completed in segments, starting at South 3rd Street and progressing east on Avenue D.

Lane closures are expected during the construction.

The city also asks the public to use caution while traveling in and around the designated construction site.

(© 2017 KCEN)