Copperas Cove says water restrictions will soon end

COPPERAS COVE - The City of Copperas Cove has had stage four water restrictions in place since Monday but those restrictions may soon be coming to an end.

The city implemented the restrictions when it was forced to relocate an 18-inch water line near FM 116 due to a TxDOT construction project. On May 2, the water line was successfully reinstalled. Now that line must have water samples tested by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and stand up to a pressure test.

Copperas Cove spokesman Kevin Keller told Channel 6 that he expects those tests to be completed over the weekend. If they pass, Keller says the city will stop enforcing stage 4A water restrictions by the end of Sunday. Keller said the city would send out a notice as soon enforcement changed.

Keller added that, while enforcement may not be active after Sunday, the restrictions will not officially be removed until the Copperas Cove City Council votes to do so. The water restrictions will be on the agenda for the city's March 7th council meeting.

Until the city confirms Sunday that enforcement is not longer in effect however, stage 4A restrictions are still punishable by a fine of $100 - $1,000.

Some highlights of those restrictions, provided by the city, are as follows:

Water resources must be used sparingly for matters such as personal consumption and hygiene - Irrigation of landscaped areas is absolutely prohibited, unless reclaimed water is used

Personal use of water to wash any motor or other vehicles is absolutely prohibited

Car Washes, unless using reclaimed water, may only operate from 6am to 10am, and 6pm to 10pm

Laundromats may only operate from 6am to 10am, and 6pm to 10pm

Salons and Gyms may only use water for drinking and hygiene

All restaurants are prohibited from serving water to patrons, except upon request

Washing down of any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, or other hard surfaces is prohibited

