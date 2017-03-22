Copperas Cove students create pavement masterpiece

COPPERAS COVE - Two seniors at Crossroads High School in Copperas Cove turned an old blacktop into an art masterpiece.

Rather than traveling on spring break, Michael Reid and Sierra Cochran transformed the paved area at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy into a play scape that includes a tricycle road and learning area for pre-K students.

“As older kids, we have the opportunity to do things for others and this was a way I could give back to the school that once gave to me,” Cochran said in a press release.

Reid, who wants to study to become an architect, worked with Cochran and three teachers to plan and execute the project. They even had pre-K students involved in the painting process.

“I was overwhelmed when I saw the finished product,” Mae Stevens Principal Mary Derrick said in a press release. “It is so much more elaborate than we expected. The Crossroads students and staff put in a lot of work over Spring Break. Michael and Sierra have something they can be proud of for years to come.”





