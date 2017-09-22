Copperas Cove teen injured in weekend crash dies at hospital

COPPERAS COVE - A Copperas Cove teenager died Thursday from injuries he suffered in a crash while coming home from doing volunteer work on Fort Hood.

The boy's mother, Cheri Kemp, tells Channel 6 her son, Dellsyn Zade Kemp, 15, was in the backseat of the vehicle Sunday when it was t-boned.

Sgt. Martin Ruiz with the Copperas Cove Police Dept. said the driver of the car in which Kemp was riding ran a stop sign at West Ave. B and North 7th St. The other car ran into the back of the teens' vehicle, according to Sgt. Ruiz.

Cheri Kemp said her son had been in the hospital since the accident but he was taken off life support Thursday.

"My son was so amazing, never got in trouble," said Kemp. "He was a fun and happy kid full of love. I miss him so much."

Kemp was in the band at Copperas Cove High School.

The driver of the car that hit the teen's car is not facing any charges, according to Sgt. Ruiz.

© 2017 KCEN-TV