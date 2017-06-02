Copperas Cove teens team up to help disadvantaged students

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KCEN)

COPPERAS COVE - Dozens of Cove teens teamed up Friday at Wells Laundry in Copperas Cove to help provide clothing to local students in need.

Girls representing the Five Hills Pageant washed, folded, and packed close to 2,000 pounds of clothing they collected in lost and found stations from schools all around Copperas Cove ISD. All of the clothing will be donated to local programs such as Communities in Schools, in efforts to provide disadvantaged students a sense of comfort.

"(Kids) can be admonished for not being in the right clothes and that just kind of takes them down a few notches," Stacy Bradley, Communities in Schools site coordinator, said. "So, if we can get them the clothes that they need they can at least start off the day feeling like they're a success."

The creator of the community service project said her idea was inspired by building up the next generation of kids.

"Regardless of whether or not they have a strong foundation, as a student they will grow up and be responsible for our community," Kendra Hicks, project creator, said. "So it's important now that all of us are giving our time and then these students that these clothes are going to go to will know that there are people here that care about them."

Communities in Schools mission statement:

Communities In Schools (CIS) is a non-profit organization dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children who may sometimes encounter obstacles. The only non-profit housed on school campus, CIS provides many services to students and families, based upon our Six Core Services:

Supportive Guidance and Counseling

Career Awareness

Health and Human Services Coordination

Enrichment Activities

Parent and Family Involvement

Educational Enhancement

CIS promotes students staying in school and graduating, therefore improving their chances for success later in life.

For more information about Communities in Schools, and anyone interested in Five Hills Pageant can visit their website.

