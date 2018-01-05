Copperas Cove to host '5K to Polar Bear Plunge'

Photo: City of Copperas Cove (Photo: Custom)

The City of Copperas Cove has invited the public to join in its "5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge" at 8 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 27 at the City Park Pool, which is located at 1206 West Avenue B.

Runners will begin at the pool and trek 3.1 miles (or five kilometers) around the park, then alongside W. Avenue B, and back into the park where the participants will finish at the pool for a cool, refreshing "Polar Bear Plunge."

Anyone who wishes to participate in the 5K run/walk can pre-register for $20 or sign up on the day off the event for $25. Pre-registration is ongoing at the Civic Center, located at 1206 W Avenue B. Pre-registration closes at 7 p.m. on Friday Jan. 26. Runners may also pre-register online here.

Also, anyone over the age of 10 who wishes to participate in only the Polar Bear Plunge may do so for free!

Costume, belly flop and treading water contests will also be available at the event. Refreshments will be available to all participants and t-shirts will be sold for $15.

Anyone who wishes to donate items for goodie bags or set up a booth for the event should contact Tourism Coordinator Heather Bryan at hbyran@copperascovetx.gov.

For further information please contact Parks and Recreation at (254)542-2719.

