Copperas Cove to implement Stage 4 Emergency Water Conservation

COPPERAS COVE - The city of Copperas Cove will be placed on Stage 4 Emergency Water conservation beginning February 27 to March 2, 2017.

An 18-inch water transmission line will be taken out of service for relocation in support of the Texas Department of Transportation’s FM 116 widening project and the city’s utility relocations associated with the project.

The city stated the water restrictions will be aggressively monitored during the four-day time frame and strictly enforced.

All citizens are encouraged to review and be familiar with the Stage 4 restrictions. A few highlights include:

Residents must use available water resources sparingly for matters such as personal consumption and hygiene.

Irrigation of landscaped areas is absolutely prohibited, unless reclaimed water is used.

Use of water to wash any motor or other vehicles is absolutely prohibited. -

All restaurants are prohibited from serving water to patrons except upon request.

Washing down of any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, or other hard surfaces is prohibited.

Any person who knowingly or intentionally allows the use of water in violation of the City of Copperas Cove’s Water Conservation Plan may be issued a citation by a City of Copperas Cove employee for a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of $100 - $1,000. Violations will be strictly enforced.

Click here for more information

(© 2017 KCEN)