Cornyn, Cruz urges Amazon in letter to locate new HQ in Texas

AUSTIN - U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are urging Amazon’s CEO to consider making Texas the new home of Amazon’s second headquarters.
The senators sent a letter Wednesday, stating “Everything is Bigger in Texas, which includes the economy.”
They also added Texas has the ideal combination of a highly skilled workforce, limited government and low taxes.
Read the full letter here
