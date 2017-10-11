KCEN
Cornyn, Cruz urges Amazon in letter to locate new HQ in Texas

KCEN 10:05 PM. CDT October 11, 2017

AUSTIN - U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are urging Amazon’s CEO to consider making Texas the new home of Amazon’s second headquarters.

The senators sent a letter Wednesday, stating “Everything is Bigger in Texas, which includes the economy.”

They also added Texas has the ideal combination of a highly skilled workforce, limited government and low taxes.

Read the full letter here

