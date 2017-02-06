Corpus Christi hires new water director following months of issues

9. Corpus Christi, Texas (Photo: 9. Corpus Christi, Texas)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Corpus Christi has hired a new water director following several recent complications including a series of boil notices highlighted by a four-day water usage ban in December.

City officials Monday announced Clarence Wittwer as water director on Monday. He most recently served as deputy assistant director with Houston’s wastewater operations.

The city says Wittwer’s hiring is not connected to the city’s recent water problems but that the position had been unfilled for the last six to nine months.

The four-day ban back in December was triggered by a chemical leak from an asphalt plant within the city.

Corpus Christi has issued three boil water advisories in the past year. The most recent advisory issued in May was after nitrogen-rich runoff from rain flowed into the water system.

