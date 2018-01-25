Coryell tire pile is still not getting cleaned up, here's why

CORYELL COUNTY - People in Coryell county have spent a decade trying to get a quarter-million tires cleared off a local property. Two months ago the Texas Veterans Land Board, who is responsible for cleaning up the mess, said a resolution was in sight. In late October VLB Senior Deputy Director Matt Elledge said the board would meet in January to award a contract to clean up the mess.

The board met Thursday, no contract was awarded.

Instead, the Texas Veterans Land Board approved a staff recommendation, presented by attorney Anthony Vargas, to "Provide notice of award to the winning bidder subject to successful contract negotiations as discussed in executive session and subject to board approval of final contract."

In other words, the board wanted to select the company that won the bid but then wanted to renegotiate the contract with that bidder.

Channel 6 asked Texas Veterans Land Board spokeswoman Brittany Eck to clarify what was being negotiated after the meeting.

"The Texas Veterans Land Board voted today to issue the award of a contract today, subject to staff negotiating the terms which will include price, scope, and methodology," Eck said.

The Texas Veterans Land Board already voted against awarding the contract on July 27 because they did not accurately define the scope of the job in their own RFP.

The board voted to not award the contract on October 26 because, after dramatically changing the scope, they wanted to re-bid the contract in hopes of getting it done for a lower price.

On Thursday the board went into executive session to discuss "legal issues" with the contract before coming to the conclusion stated above.

Channel 6 News spoke to Derrick Construction, the would-be recipient of the contract, Thursday. Owner Derrick Johnson said that he had sent in all the necessary paperwork to the VLB by Tuesday and was currently not in negotiations with the VLB.

Eck said the VLB would schedule a special meeting when negotiations are completed to finally award the contract.

