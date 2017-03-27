Country Music Star Mark Chesnutt will headline Bloomin' Temple

TEMPLE - Country music star Mark Chesnutt will headline the 2017 Bloomin' Temple Festival.

The Texas native, who sang 14 number one hits, will perform April 29 on the Mac Haik Main Stage at the festival, which is being presented by H-E-B.

Some of Chesnutt's most recognizable tunes include I Don't Want to Miss A Thing, Brother JukeBox, Going Through the Big D, Bubba Shot the Jukebox, and Too Cold at Home.

The two-day Bloomin' Temple Festival will be April 28 and April 29. Held near the intersection of E. Central Avenue and S. 4th Street in downtown Temple, the event includes all day entertainment on two music stages, with more than 20 bands. There will also be a carnival, an abundance of food and activities for children.

