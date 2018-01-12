Cowabunga dude, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comes to Central Texas

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

For the first time in Texas the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles exhibit Secret of the Sewers will be at the Mayborn Museum at Baylor.

The exhibit officially opens on January 13, with the turtles themselves appearing from 11:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. on the opening Saturday only.

Among many of the interactive activities, you can launch pizzas at the Foot Clan, speak to Splinter on the cheese phone, and ride skateboards.

The exhibit is all about teamwork, like the Ninja Turtles, and encourages families to get involved with the activities together.

