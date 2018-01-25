KCEN
Crash blocks left lane on I-35 SB near Bruceville-Eddy

KCEN 8:06 AM. CST January 25, 2018

A crash has blocked the left lane near FM 498 and MM 313 near Bruceville-Eddy on I-35 soutbound. 

Traffic has backed up through Eddy near Eagle Drive and the railroad crossing for about two to four miles.

The access road is open through the area. There is no estimate time of clearance.

Commuters are urged to avoid the area.

There is no further information.

Check here for updates.

