Crash causes backup on NB I-35 lanes in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY - Northbound I-35 lanes between Italy and Forreston are beginning to back up due to a crash.

TxDOT says drivers headed in that direction to expect delays getting through.

There are no access roads in the area. However, US 77 runs parallel to I-35 between Hillsboro and Waxahachie.

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down on wet pavement and leave extra space between vehicles. Don’t cross intersections with standing water – turn around, don’t drown.

Check back for updates.

