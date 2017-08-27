KCEN
Crash causes backup on NB I-35 lanes in Ellis County

Brandon Gray, KCEN 3:10 PM. CDT August 27, 2017

ELLIS COUNTY - Northbound I-35 lanes between Italy and Forreston are beginning to back up due to a crash. 

TxDOT says drivers headed in that direction to expect delays getting through.

There are no access roads in the area. However, US 77 runs parallel to I-35 between Hillsboro and Waxahachie.

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down on wet pavement and leave extra space between vehicles. Don’t cross intersections with standing water – turn around, don’t drown. 

Check back for updates. 

