Crawford band heading to inauguration

The Crawford High School band is looking for help in fundraising to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

CRAWFORD, TEXAS - A group of Central Texas high schoolers have the opportunity of a lifetime, to be a part of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

The Crawford High School Pirate Band received the invitation in December.

But it was an opportunity they never saw coming.

"They were told by several people that they were not allowed to play the national anthem because they weren't good enough to play it," Crawford Band Director Daniel Yguerabide said.

When Yguerabide took over as the Crawford band director this year, half of the lights in the band hall didn't even work, leaving the band in a dark place.

Now, all of the lights work and are shining brightly on the Pirate Band.

The Pride of Crawford, Texas, has been invited to Trump's inauguration after participating in both of George W. Bush's, in 2001 and 2005. This time, though, came because Yguerabide is more than a band director.

"I was selected as an alternate delegate to the Republican National Convention and did some networking there," Yguerabide said. "One of the people I met thought we were a good selection to be ambassadors for their Unity Gala."

And the Pirates know this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the students and a chance to show the turnaround the band has made to the entire country.

"To be a part of American history like this, we can all look back on this and say, 'We did it,'" Freshman Bass Player Baylor Hubble said.

Sophomore Tuba Player Luke Westerfield added, "We can learn a lot from this because we'll see how our government works and how the systems that run our country work."

But in order to get there, the band needs the community's help. Because before the January 10th deadline, they have to raise a lot of money to pay for this opportunity.

"We have estimated the trip will cost $50 thousand," Yguerabide said. "That includes the transportation, the lodgind, food and just the general cost to travel with 23 kids and chapperones."

The Pride of Crawford is about halfway to its goal and asking for help now. Help, because it's a chance to return to where the band once was.

"These kids are ready," Yguerabide said. "Ready to represent their town, their home, at the nation's capital. That's our story, we're the comeback story."

The Crawford High School Band has set up a fundraising page for those wishing to help in addition to posting information of fundraising sales and events on their Facebook page.