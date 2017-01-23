Crawford band returns from inauguration

The Crawford High School band is looking for help in fundraising to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

CRAWFORD, TEXAS - Twelve years ago, the Crawford High School Pirate Band was a part of George W. Bush's inauguration.

When the school year began in August, first-year band director Daniel Yguerabide says half of the lights in the band hall didn't even work.

It was a fitting description for the state of the program.

"It wasn't even a thought," Yguerabide said. "Nothing of the sort was even on the books."

But after the opportunity presented itself and the Pirate band raised $50,000, they got to witness history. They performed at the Texas Black Tie & Boots Inaugural Ball, one of D.C.'s biggest inaugural events.

They watched Trump's swearing-in and were ambassadors to the Unity Gala.

But even Monday, after everything happened, some still didn't believe it was a reality.

"It was just, it was really hard to soad it all in," Sophomore Megan Schoeplein said. "I'm still trying to take it all in."

In a trophy case outside the band hall, you can see this wasn't the first time the Pirate Band had been to the nation's capital for Inauguration. But it was the most unique, as they were surrounded like big names and even had their own opening act at the Texas Inaugural Ball.

"We were actually the follow-up show to the Beach Boys," Yguerabide said. "And to our surprise, Donald Trump Jr. showed up before we started playing."

But as star-struck as the kids were, they know there's a lesson that goes far beyond music.

Schoeplein, a sophmore, said her sister was in the band in 2005, the last time they went. She knew this inauguration was different when she saw the protestors around the city.

"Whenever we were there, people would run by wearing black and shouting, 'Anarchy,'" Schoeplein said.

Now, she said they opened her eyes. And here at home, she wants to be more understanding to views different from hers.

But for Freshman Ty Hilliard, last week gave him a boost.

"Pride," Hilliard said. "Because we were there."

It's safe to say the lights are shining on the Pirate Band.

