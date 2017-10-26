Crews contain fire at Belton elementary school

BELTON - Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire Thursday night at a Belton Elementary School.

The fire started around 8:44 p.m. at Leon Heights Elementary in the 1500 block of North Main St.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, it was active fire. However, the fire has been contained.

While they were at the scene, an unrelated car crash happened across the street on Main St.

Officials said the fire was near a skylight on the roof of the school and was quickly extinguished.

There will be no classes Friday at Leon Heights elementary. Belton ISD said they are coming up with a contingency plan to have classes at the admin building Friday.

No injuries were reported at the scene

A damage assessment has not been completed, but the damage appeared to be minor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

