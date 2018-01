Firefighters are working to put out a Sunday afternoon house fire at Landfill Road and Mills Road in Holland.

Emergency responders received a call about the fire at 1:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal is en route to the scene.

Little River-Academy Volunteer Fire Department, Bartlett VFD, Temple EMS, and Holland VFD responded to the scene.

